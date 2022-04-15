North Las Vegas aims to create medical hub for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -North Las Vegas is planning a $5 billion medical hub across 135 acres, to meet the need for healthcare specialties across the valley and create a potential market for “medical tourism.”

According to city officials, Pacific Group will oversee the development and all the funding. The group will be responsible for recruiting medical companies to participate. Construction is expected to start in 2024.

North Las Vegas is the third-largest city in Nevada, and city officials are concerned about the booming population and a lack of medical facilities.

“North Las Vegas being the third largest city in the state by population, and it’s also the largest minority majority city in the state...we don’t have a general services hospital in the city. Our residents for any medical care that they need, whether it’s childbirth or general medical needs, or until recently, any emergency needs, they had to go outside of the city limits,” said Jared Luke, North Las Vegas director of Government Affairs and Economic Development.

City officials foresee the potential for a women’s hospital or a children’s hospital, or other possible specialties.

Nevada faces significant healthcare hurdles, as many families often travel to surrounding states’ medical hubs for advanced care. In a 2020 report from the Patient Protection Commission to legislators, Nevada ranks 49 for primary care doctors, per capita, 48 for nurses, and 50 for surgeons and psychiatrists.

Officials hope the area can provide mixed-use development for “medical tourism,” attracting people to the area.

“Medical services, hospital services, medical research and development, restaurants and shopping. Our residents have been calling for an area where they can go on a date and have a sit down restaurant,” Luke said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.