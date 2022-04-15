Advertisement

Malik Willis, Matt Corral only QBs attending NFL draft in Las Vegas

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis prepares the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis prepares the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)(Kendall Warner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 prospects who will attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas this month.

Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be there along with two more wideouts. Alabama is also sending two players: wide receiver Jameson Williams and offensive lineman Evan Neal. Georgia leads the way with three players: defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is projected as the potential No. 1 pick, is one of six defensive linemen headed to Vegas.

The draft begins with the first round on April 28. It’s being held in Nevada for the first time.

Willis had a dazzling NFL combine after starring at Liberty. He showed off an exceptionally strong arm on deep throws. Corral threw at the Ole Miss pro day after he didn’t participate in throwing or workouts at the combine while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Other prospects confirmed to appear at the draft are: Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Southern California wide receiver Drake London, and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An official, center, gets caught between Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) and Minnesota...
Evander Kane’s ex helps Wild’s Hartman pay fine; Hartman gives all donations to children’s fund
Red carpet and stage building begins at Bellagio
NFL Draft prep: Bellagio buildout begins
Former Runnin’ Rebel great and fan favorite Wink Adams is being inducted into the UNLV...
Former Runnin’ Rebels guard Wink Adams highlights basketball career at UNLV, looks ahead to hall of fame induction ceremony
FOX5 News 5pm-530pm Newscast
Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to 3-year extension