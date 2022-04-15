Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for missing man last seen Sunday

Meng Sing Chang
Meng Sing Chang(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing man last seen Sunday.

Meng Sing Chang, 64, was last seen April 10 near the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive in Las Vegas. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray horizontal striped t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police said he also wears transitional glasses.

Police said Chang also has a metal plate in his left shoulder and a scar from surgery. Police said Chang also goes by Albert.

Chang’s primary language is Mandarin Chinese, but he does understand some English, according to police.

Anyone with information on Chang’s whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD.

