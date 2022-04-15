Las Vegas police evacuating homes after suspect refuses to leave near Sahara, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in the east valley due to a suspect refusing to leave a home in the area.

LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said they received information about the incident around 1:01 p.m. April 15 in the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Parra said initially, police were called to the area after reports of a person with a gun.

Two people were taken into custody, Parra said, but one suspect is still inside a home refusing to come out. Parra said LVMPD has yet to deem the situation a “barricade” but are treating it as such.

Residential access from Sahara was blocked and there are some road closures in the neighborhood as well, police said. Some neighboring residences are being evacuated for safety. Police advised people avoid the area.

Parra couldn’t provide any information on what led to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.