Forecast Outlook - 4/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Light winds and pleasant conditions are in store for today with abundant sunshine to kick off the weekend. Expect some afternoon breezes to pick up around southern Nevada with a forecasted high temperature of 80°.

For Saturday, a wind advisory has been issued by the national Weather Service. Winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The wind advisory goes into affected 8 a.m. tomorrow morning and will continue until 8:00 p.m. tomorrow evening.

This upcoming wind event will not be nearly as strong as what we experience on Monday but nonetheless, make sure all loose items are secured around your home. Saturday’s high temperature will remain mild with a high temperature of 79° expected.

Winds will calm down a bit on Sunday with warming trend expected. Look for a high temperature of 85° so overall, Sunday will be the better of the two days this upcoming Easter weekend.

