Forecast Outlook-4/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A fast moving weather system is headed our way that will produce strong winds for the Las Vegas Valley Saturday.

We have a wind advisory going into effect Saturday at 8 AM until 8 PM.

Gusts as high as 55 MPH are possible in the valley, especially on the west side. In the Spring Mountains those gusts could reach 65 MPH.

The wind will kick up allot of dust in our area so you can expect air quality to be affected.

As fast as the system blows into the valley Saturday, it will be quiet sunny weather on Easter Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will be building into the the southwest for the week ahead. That will allow daytime temperatures to climb into and stay in the 80′s through Thursday.

More wind is in the forecast next week, including Monday and Tuesday.

Another stronger low pressure system slides into to southern Nevada by Friday when our daytime temperature drops below seasonal

