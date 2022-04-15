Advertisement

Craft studio for kids to make slime opens in Las Vegas

A new studio open in Las Vegas offers a place for children to make slime.
By Caitlin Lilly
Apr. 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique way to keep the kids entertained without making your house a mess? A new studio has opened in Las Vegas to help you do just that.

Located at Town Square, SlimyGoodTime is dubbed a slime craft studio that creates a “unique slime experience.”

The studio says attendees “can make and decorate your personalized slime with a variety of slime add-ons and scents.”

SlimyGoodTime does have a age minimum of 5 years old in order to craft, according to the website. The studio can be rented out for adults-only slime parties as well.

The slime studio is open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: slimygoodtime.com.

