Craft studio for kids to make slime opens in Las Vegas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique way to keep the kids entertained without making your house a mess? A new studio has opened in Las Vegas to help you do just that.
Located at Town Square, SlimyGoodTime is dubbed a slime craft studio that creates a “unique slime experience.”
The studio says attendees “can make and decorate your personalized slime with a variety of slime add-ons and scents.”
SlimyGoodTime does have a age minimum of 5 years old in order to craft, according to the website. The studio can be rented out for adults-only slime parties as well.
The slime studio is open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, visit: slimygoodtime.com.
