Copper wire theft a growing issue in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire theft is a problem for multiple agencies in the Las Vegas area.

David Swallow, Deputy CEO of the RTC, said his agency and others are looking at design changes to better protect transportation facilities and deter future thefts.

“Since March 2021, the FAST maintenance team has spent 964 man-hours on repairs from vandalism to our traffic management communications network and equipment. The most frequently hit areas are I-515 between Boulder Highway and Eastern and I-15 between Spring Mountain and Oakey,” Swallow said.

A Clark County spokesperson said they are currently repairing 49 locations across the valley where wire theft has occurred.

On the County’s FixIt app, residents have reported dark streetlights where wire theft has occurred. A public works agent will respond with the statement in part:

“The area has been added to our wire replacement list. Please bear in mind that we have a backlog and limited staff at this time so there is no estimated time for repairs. Your patience is greatly appreciated.”

Thieves are not only targeting streetlights or highways, but light posts as far as Wetlands Park.

