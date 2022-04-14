Thieves target street lights for copper wire, Arts District business owner hopes change comes soon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Art District business owner said thieves are targeting street lights and cutting copper wire.

Walter Buchanan runs a private packaging and shipping business on the corner of third Street and Imperial in the Arts District. For the past five years Buchanan has seen the amount of work the city has put to revitalize the area.

He said toward the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year, lights started to turn on and off along third street.

“I would see you know Las Vegas Electric coming out still working on some poles and then the next day it would be like more lit up, and more lit up. And then all of a sudden they were going out. You know just as fast as they were lighting them up they were going out,” Buchanan said.

Even the electric boxes on the side of his business, he would notice them open when he opened his store in the morning.

“I would go out and see that box open and the lock has been cut for months,” Buchanan said.

Directly across the street he said the light pole has been hit three times by thieves cutting the wires out.

“Initially I thought, ok they didn’t wire them, they were just behind you know, but what they were doing is coming back out to wire them after these guys hit them you know,” Buchanan said.

FOX5 reached out to the City of Las Vegas about the problem.

The Arts District is not in the Nevada Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction.

