Opt-out mail-in ballots deadline approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April 15th is the last day to opt-out of mail-in ballots for registered voters. Any registered voter can take to the polls or vote by mail, but if you don’t want to receive a mail-in ballot now is the time to update your voting options.

This year, Nevada has become a mail-in ballot state where every voter will get a mail-in ballot for future elections.

If you rather vote in person, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters must receive an opt-out request sixty days before election day. This applies to any primary or general election. Voters can go to nvsos.gov/votersearch for voting options and look up their registration.

Bethany Drysdale the Communications Program Manager with Washoe County mentioned,

“Every voter will get that mail-in ballot, but if you don’t want to use it and you want to vote in person, that is perfectly fine. You can bring your ballot with you and surrender it at the time, that will help us keep our records up to date. You can choose it’s about making it the most accessible easy way for any voter to vote, Drysdale said.

For more information from the Registrar of Voters, click here.

