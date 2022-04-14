Man suspected of killing 1, threatening others with rifle in Las Vegas parking lots, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in April after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say he pointed a rifle at at least three people in valley parking lots, shooting and killing one of them.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Jesus Nevarez was pulled over on the side of the road near E. Wyoming Avenue and S. Lamb Boulevard on April 9 about 9:33 p.m. A LVMPD officer was conducting routine patrols in the area when she saw his black 2009 Infinity with California plates stopped. The vehicle had its rear flashers on and Nevarez was “speaking erratically to himself,” when the officer approached, the report noted.

Nevarez pointed at a bag on the ground and said there was “something in the bag.” When the officer asked the suspect to speak to her in front of her marked police vehicle, he did not comply, the report said. It was unclear in the report if anything was in the bag.

He then drove away. According to the report, the officer did not have probable cause to hold Nevarez at the scene, as no obvious crime had been committed.

After he drove off, a shooting was reported at 4530 E. Charleston Boulevard. Witnesses told police Nevarez had pointed a rifle at multiple people before firing four shots into a vehicle in the parking lot. One man was taken to UMC hospital where he later died. Four cartridges were located next to the victim’s car.

At 10:54 p.m., another incident was reported at 591 N. Eastern Avenue near Bonanza Road, about three miles away from the first shooting. Witnesses said Nevarez pointed his rifle at two others, but did not fire. No injuries were reported in that incident, according to the report.

The suspect then took off in his vehicle, leading police on a chase that ended on I-15 north of the Lake Mead exit.

He was taken into custody with the help of LVMPD’s K9 unit. He was briefly hospitalized after being bitten by the K9.

Nevarez faces multiple felony charges, including: open murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

A preliminary hearing was set for May 11 at 9:30 a.m. in justice court.

