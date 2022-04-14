Las Vegas man accused of attempting to kidnap child from park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of exposing himself to multiple children before attempting to kidnap a child from a park, according to an arrest report.

Byron Osborn is facing charges of indecent exposure, attempted kidnapping and child luring after the incident at Rafael Rivera Park at 2850 Stewart Avenue on April 7.

Police were reportedly called to the park about a man with no shirt, wearing only black shorts, chasing children around the park while exposing himself. When police arrived, several female adults holding small juveniles were seen running from park area. Police said they pointed out a man who was reportedly exposing himself to people, the report said.

Police chase and catch the man, later identified as Osborn, who told police, “I didn’t do anything” and, “Those kids were being mean to me,” the arrest report said.

A witness told police she was leaving senior center when she spotted the man with no shirt or pants on. The woman got to her car but the man ran up to it and made obscene gestures, the arrest report said, before attempting to open her car door. The woman had locked her door so he couldn’t get in and he hit the hood of her car with his fists, the report said.

Other witnesses told police Osborn chased multiple children around the park with his shorts around his ankles, the report said. Osborn was also reportedly spitting at them.

One of the girls hid under a park table and the man reportedly tried to grab her from under the table. The girl called 911 and told the man the cops were coming and he walked away, the report said.

A judge set Osborn’s bail at $50,000, according to court records. His next hearing was set for April 26.

