Henderson police provide firearm safety tips after fatal family shooting

(Parkpoom Photography | 123rf)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly one-quarter of all unintentional firearm deaths are children ages 0-19-years-old, according to data collected by the Center for Disease Control.

The number of incidents are trending downward due to continued implementation and educational interventions of firearm safety, according to the CDC.

Due to recent incidents around the valley, the Henderson Police Department recommends the following safety tips for families with firearms in the home, whether or not children are present:

  • SAFE STORAGE - Ensure all family members of age know firearm safety and always be sure all firearms are safely stored.
  • UNLOADED & LOCKED AWAY - Keep the firearm unloaded and locked up in a cabinet, safe, gun vault or locked storage case.
  • AMMUNITION - Store ammunition separate from the firearm.
  • GUN LOCK - Consider using a gun lock (a lock that makes the gun unable to fire).
“Unintentional deaths and injuries are often called accidents, which can imply that nothing could be done to stop them from happening. For this reason, we do not use ‘accident’ terminology because gun violence is preventable,” the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions says.

