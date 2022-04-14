Advertisement

Former Runnin’ Rebels guard Wink Adams highlights basketball career at UNLV, looks ahead to hall of fame induction ceremony

Former Runnin’ Rebel great and fan favorite Wink Adams is being inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame next month.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Runnin’ Rebels guard Wink Adams will be inducted into UNLV Athletics Hall of fame class in May.

Adams was a four-year starting guard at UNLV from 2006-2009. He’s the programs only four-year all conference honoree since the end of the Tark era. He led UNLV to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

He helped the Rebels reach the Sweet 16 in 2007 with an upset victory over second-seeded Wisconsin. He played alongside Curtis Terry, Kevin Kruger and was coached under Lon Kruger.

Adams credits his mother Reandre for his basketball success. He grew up in Houston playing ball and said he learned his work ethic and grit from how hard she worked to provide for him and his older brother.

Adams is passionate about giving back to the youth basketball community here in Las Vegas. He spends time playing basketball at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy as continues to stay involved in basketball here in Las Vegas.

Adams appears at Runnin’ Rebels practices offering his advice to college basketball players and leaving his lasting legacy.

The 2022 UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Saturday, May 21 at the Thomas and Mack Strip View Pavilion.

