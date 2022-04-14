Forecast Outlook - 4/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Near average temperatures are expected for the next few days along with our typical springtime breezes picking up during the afternoon hours.

The average high temperature for Las Vegas for the middle of April is 78° and that is exactly what our forecasted high temperature will be for today.

Once again, expect breezes this afternoon but we will nice calm conditions to kick off the weekend as Friday is looking to be absolutely fantastic.

Saturday looks to be a little bit more interesting as winds will really pick up during the afternoon hours due to a trough of low pressure that will be brushing us by to the north. Southwesterly winds on Saturday will be between 25 and 35 miles an hour with a possible gust reaching up to 50 mph.

Wind advisories may be issued by the national Weather Service by tomorrow so it’s something we’ll keep an eye on but the winds on Saturday will not be nearly as strong as the wind event we had back on Monday. Overall the weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent around southern Nevada.

