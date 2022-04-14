Forecast Outlook 4/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a few days of temperatures sitting below normal daytime temperatures will be trending back to where they should be for this time of the year the next few days.

Of course at this time of the year we also get our persistent breezes.

Even with the breezes picking up Thursday afternoon it is pleasant.

The wind should die down by late Thursday into Friday but that will be short lived.

An area of low pressure is moving into to the valley Saturday that is expected to produce wind gusts of up to 40 MPH.

Atmospheric instability could be enough to have a wind advisory issued.

Easter Sunday the system will move away and high pressure starts to build back in nicely.

Our daytime high Sunday will be 85 degrees,.

We start the week with above seasonal daytime temperatures all in the mid to upper 80′s with some windy days.

There is no rain in the 7-day forecast.

