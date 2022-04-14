Advertisement

Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive

This undated photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Patrick...
This undated photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Golden Valley, Ariz. Turland faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead animals were found in a freezer at a home where he previously lived in Golden Valley. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.

Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The deep freezer was at a home that Turland previously rented in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.”

The home’s owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property. The owner then contacted the woman who notified the Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.

Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property, the office said.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the statement said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.(AP) -

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen...
Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks
Jonathan Walker, 18, is admitted into 27 colleges and universities. Including multiple Ivy...
Florida high school senior gets into 27 schools, including Ivy League
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21