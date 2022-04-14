Cannabis lounges coming soon to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marijuana, while legalized by the state of Nevada, may not be consumed in public. Sometimes tourists who buy it have nowhere to legally use it and ignore the law, and openly use it on the Las Vegas Strip.

A solution to this problem will be cannabis consumption lounges which have been legalized by the state and are getting closer to opening throughout Nevada.

“My colleagues and I and the advocates and the activists, we have worked really hard to ensure that this happened,” said A’Esha Goins, Cannabis Advisory Commission’s Subcommittee Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Goins said the long-awaited day is right around the corner.

“I believe the retail [existing dispensaries] will have licensing available before the end of spring, and the independent licensing will have a licensing round before the end of summer,” Goins said.

Regulations for cannabis consumption lounges are now being finalized and licensing will follow.

“There will be twenty independent licenses that will go out. Ten of them will be made available for social equity,” Goins said.

Once marijuana became legal in Nevada, public use especially on the Las Vegas Strip has become a problem.

“What happens is you can purchase but you can only consume in the privacy of your own home but for out tourists, for our people who come and visit us, they haven’t been able to enjoy that process. As a matter of fact, there were some instances we know that people were smoking in their cars in garages in hotels,” Goins said.

Next week, Clark County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to discuss local regulations for cannabis consumption lounges including things like zoning and business hours.

Goins said there will be tremendous potential for business growth for existing dispensaries and new small business owners who get a license.

“All of the independent lounges will be new... So, there will be 20 new persons coming into the industry and this is just the first round. Legislation was written so that there could be another round of licensing directly after this so I’m excited,” Goins said.

The public meeting on cannabis consumption lounges in Clark County will be Tuesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

