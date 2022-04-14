Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Some high school seniors in Alabama are saying the punishments they’ve received from school administrators for a senior prank are too harsh.

The students planned the prank through a Snapchat group message, according to WBRC. The idea was that students from two different high schools would attend the other school for the day. Close to two dozen students from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School participated. Now, several feel the consequences for the prank are over the top.

“My scholarships are in jeopardy because of this,” Haileigh Greer, a senior at Jemison High School, said.

Greer was not the only Jemison senior who participated in the senior prank. Kathryn Blow did as well, and believes the district’s punishment is far too harsh for what they call a harmless prank.

“I just don’t think that’s very fair. I think it’s really blown out of proportion,” Blow said.

Some Chilton County High School students agree. That includes Colby Hughes, who says past pranks were way worse.

“Past classes have peed on the gym floor, put desks on the ceiling, and pigs in the school, and all we did was swap schools and we got suspended for three days -- goes on our transcripts, all of that,” Hughes said.

Several students fear this will hurt their grades and chances to pick up scholarships. While Greer knows the students must face punishment, she never suspected she would be stripped of her passion -- softball.

“I don’t mind the three day suspension. I understand,” she said. “But we shouldn’t have gotten kicked off the teams. I mean, I have played softball since I was 8 and I got kicked off my senior year.”

Some people argued online that this is about student safety, and that’s why the district must be so strict.

Students like Chilton County Senior Austin Knight believe that isn’t the responsibility of the senior class.

“I think that’s the main thing they are upset about. It’s not our fault that your security is not as good,” Knight said.

WBRC reached out to the district for a comment.

Superintendent Jason Griffin stated, “Due to safety protocols, employee and student privacy rights, I will be unable to provide a statement or response.”

