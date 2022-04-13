Store owner arrested in Clark County after accused of shooting child at Southern California mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in Clark County Tuesday night after he was accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at a mall in Southern California.

According to the Victorville police Department, on Tuesday at 6:28 p.m, authorities received multiple calls reporting gunshots heard inside the Mall of Victor Valley with a reported juvenile gunshot victim.

Through the investigation, police identified that the suspect was Marqel Cockrell, the co-owner of Sole Addicts store. Cockrell was reportedly chasing two shoplifters out of his store during the incident, police said.

According to police, Cockrell fired multiple shots at the shoplifters, but the shots missed the individuals and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim.

After the incident, Cockrell fled the scene, according to authorities.

At about 9 p.m., the Victorville Police Department says Cockrell was located by Nevada State Police in his vehicle and took him into custody.

Cockrell was booked in the Clark County Jail on an extraditable warrant for attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond, the Victorville Police Department says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.