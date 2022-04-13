Raiders, Derek Carr agree to 3-year, $121.5M contract extension

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders’ Derek Carr is sticking around Las Vegas for a little longer.

The quarterback agreed to a three-year contract extension with the “Silver and Black” on Tuesday worth $121.5 million.

The deal, which was first reported by the NFL’s Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo, includes a no-trade clause and will keep him in Sin City through the 2025 season.

Raiders, QB Derek Carr agree to terms on a 3-year, $121.5M contract extension. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/u54w0Pe5oK — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2022

