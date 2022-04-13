Raiders, Derek Carr agree to 3-year, $121.5M contract extension
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders’ Derek Carr is sticking around Las Vegas for a little longer.
The quarterback agreed to a three-year contract extension with the “Silver and Black” on Tuesday worth $121.5 million.
The deal, which was first reported by the NFL’s Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo, includes a no-trade clause and will keep him in Sin City through the 2025 season.
