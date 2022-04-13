Las Vegas man shares growing challenges to help orphans across Ukraine

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas man helping orphans across Ukraine shares the growing challenges to help children in need in the middle of war.

More than 100,000 orphans live across Ukraine, and many have special needs or health challenges. Abundance International oversees two orphanages, and expanded their reach to help 140 facilities during the humanitarian crisis.

Abundance International has dozens of workers in teams that head to orphanages across the country and deliver supplies. Due to phone challenges, sometimes the workers must show up in person to deliver aid.

One orphanage has resorted to living underground, due to constant bomb sirens going off. Davis showed us a video from Vinnytsia, where dozens of beds are now underground. “Really truly disabled kids, that are just not able to even function or move. These people care for them,” Davis said.

Some of those orphanages are now behind Russian lines. Davis is still working to get supplies to them, despite the supply challenges.

“At least a third of the orphans are dropped off because they’re disabled in one form or another, or have Down Syndrome. They have very specialized medicines,” Davis said.

At least one orphanage has disappeared from their radar. “It’s just this horrifying feeling. What’s where are they? What is it like? What are they dealing with right now?” Davis said.

Davis returned briefly to Las Vegas for an emergency visit to process check donations in person, fix red tape and appoint a power of attorney to process paperwork in the future.

He drove 18 hours to Romania to fly to Las Vegas, and will depart Friday.

“A word of thanks to all of you, your presence has been felt, your love your donations, your prayers. Las Vegas has responded more than anywhere,” Davis said.

