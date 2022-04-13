Advertisement

HPD: Teen shoots, kills 10-year-old brother near Paseo Verde, Gibson Wednesday morning

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police investigated a fatal shooting involving two juveniles Wednesday morning near Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court for a shooting around 9:13 a.m. on April 13.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The brother of the 10-year-old fired the gun and struck his younger brother, HPD said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The Clark County Croner’s Office will release the identity of the boy once next of kin has been notified.

This is being investigated as the second homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Walter Bracken Elementary teacher Alfredo Caracena, 63, was arrested on two counts of lewdness...
CCSD: Walter Bracken elementary teacher arrested, charged in lewdness with a child case
A suspect in a Brooklyn subway shooting turned himself in to police with a phone call.
Authorities: NYC subway shooting suspect called police on himself
A booking photo for Alfredo Caracena.
CCSD: Walter Bracken elementary teacher arrested, charged in lewdness with a child case
​On Friday, Clark County is hosting a massive job fair where they hope to employee 13,000...
13,000 jobs available for $18/hour jobs at Friday job fair