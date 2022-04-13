Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state.

Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina.

In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the attorney general’s office in March to handle any probe into Meadows’ voter registration and said she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for DA and appeared in political ads endorsing her.

Public records indicated Meadows is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in that state in the 2020 presidential election.

