Forecast Outlook - 4/13/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are starting out on a chilly note this morning as temperatures have fallen into the low 40° range around the Las Vegas Valley. Temperatures will gradually warm to near average conditions for the middle of April over the next couple of days.

Tranquil weather is how I would describe today’s forecast with winds light with a forecasted high temperature of 70° If you like warmer weather, temperatures will gradually warm up reaching 80° or higher by Friday and through the weekend.

Winds will once again pick up starting tomorrow afternoon was stronger winds forecasted on Saturday. Even with the aforementioned winds, temperatures will remain in the 80s all the way into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.