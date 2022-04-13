Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 4/13/22

FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Ken Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are starting out on a chilly note this morning as temperatures have fallen into the low 40° range around the Las Vegas Valley. Temperatures will gradually warm to near average conditions for the middle of April  over the next couple of days.

Tranquil weather is how I would describe today’s forecast with winds light with a forecasted high temperature of 70° If you like warmer weather, temperatures will gradually warm up reaching 80° or higher by Friday and through the weekend.

Winds will once again pick up starting tomorrow afternoon was stronger winds forecasted on Saturday. Even with the aforementioned winds, temperatures will remain in the 80s all the way into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook: 4/12/2022
Weather Outlook: 4/12/2022
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/12/2022
Wind blew through Las Vegas causing damage to homes and trees.
Strong winds sweep through Las Vegas area
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook: 4/11/22