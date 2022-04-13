Advertisement

Forecast Outlook 4-13-22

Another cool night ahead
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Temperatures will gradually begin to warm for the Las Vegas Valley with the warming starting Thursday.

By Easter weekend we will be back into the 80′s.

Thursday will be sunny with a seasonal high of 77 degrees along with winds that are forecast wind gusts of around 20 MPH.

The warming starts Friday and into Easter weekend with highs reaching the mid-80′s on Easter Sunday.

Some embedded shortwave lows are expected to trigger more windy conditions over the next 7 days with gusts expected early next week.

Right now the windy days are expected to be Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

There is no rain in the forecast over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 4/13/22
Weather Outlook: 4/12/2022
Weather Outlook: 4/12/2022
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/12/2022
Wind blew through Las Vegas causing damage to homes and trees.
Strong winds sweep through Las Vegas area