Forecast Outlook 4-13-22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Temperatures will gradually begin to warm for the Las Vegas Valley with the warming starting Thursday.

By Easter weekend we will be back into the 80′s.

Thursday will be sunny with a seasonal high of 77 degrees along with winds that are forecast wind gusts of around 20 MPH.

The warming starts Friday and into Easter weekend with highs reaching the mid-80′s on Easter Sunday.

Some embedded shortwave lows are expected to trigger more windy conditions over the next 7 days with gusts expected early next week.

Right now the windy days are expected to be Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

There is no rain in the forecast over the next 7 days.

