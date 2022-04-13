CCSD: Walter Bracken elementary teacher arrested, charged in lewdness with a child case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday in connection with lewdness with a child charges, according to the district.

Walter Bracken Elementary teacher Alfredo Caracena, 63, was arrested on two counts of lewdness with a child and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

“The arrest stems from an investigation” last week, police said.

He has been employed with CCSD since 2018, but is now “separated” from the school district. It was unclear if he was dismissed or if he resigned.

Additional information was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.