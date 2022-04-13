82-year-old passenger dies in 3-car crash at Bruce St. & Washington Ave.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an 82-year-old man passenger died during a 3-car crash at N. Bruce St. and E. Washington Ave. Tuesday night.

According to LVMPD, the 82-year-old was riding in a Toyota Camry with a 36-year-old male driver. As it approached the intersection, the sedan failed to stop at a solid red light, striking an SUV. That SUV then hit a pickup truck before overturning.

The passenger in the Camry was taken to UMC Trauma where he died of his injuries. The driver and passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries, as did the driver of the Camry. LVMPD said that the driver of the Camry showed signs of impairment, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation. The passenger’s death marks the 46th traffic-related fatality for 2022.

