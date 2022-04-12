Las Vegas Strip lane restrictions begin Wednesday for NFL Draft prep

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the NFL Draft in Las Vegas quickly approaching, authorities are advising that lane restrictions will begin this week on the Strip as crews begin preparations.

According to Las Vegas police, starting Wednesday, April 13, the following lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day through Wednesday, April 27. These same closures will then be in place again Sunday, May 1 through Friday, May 6:

The right turn lane from eastbound Flamingo to southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.

Also starting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police, as crews start work on the red carpet stage over the Fountains of Bellagio, two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio from Flamingo to Bellagio Drive will be closed.

The third southbound lane will also be closed 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Restrictions will be in place until Wednesday, April 27. They will run again Sunday, May 1 to May 6.

Las Vegas police say you can still turn right off of Flamingo Road onto South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Additional, LVMPD says motorists will still be able to acces the North Valet for the Bellagio off Flamingo Road, and the Bellagio can still be entered off Bellagio Drive.

