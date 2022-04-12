Las Vegas Resort & Wedding Industry teams up with Clark County Clerk to launch “Lucky in Love” photo giveaway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In honor of the recent milestone of 5 million weddings in Las Vegas, the Wedding Capital of the World, the Clark County Marriage License Bureau is teaming up with businesses in the resort and wedding industry to launch the Lucky in Love photo contest.

To take part in the giveaway, couples must capture a photo of a kiss at eight iconic locations throughout Las Vegas:

“Sweetheart” Mural by Jerry Misko at Office of the County Clerk/Marriage License Bureau

“Married In Fabulous Las Vegas” sign at Chapel of the Flowers

“LOVE” sculpture at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

“The Wishing Tree” at The Grand Canal Shoppes in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

“Future is Colorful” stairs at Fashion Show Las Vegas

“The Fountains of Bellagio” at Bellagio Resort and Casino

The Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas

“Venus de Medici” statue at Caesars Palace

Couples must share those photos with the hashtag #LuckyInLoveLasVegas. Couples can enter up to eight times, once per location. Each submission will enter the couple into a giveaway to win the grand prize - a lifetime of vow renewals, including roundtrip airfare for two, hotel stay, dinner for two and a vow renewal package from Chapel of the Flowers. Several other prizes will be awarded.

For complete giveaway details, visit here.

