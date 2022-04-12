Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

The promotion will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11. That’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy
CCSD's Administrative Center
CCSD to provide Las Vegas Valley teachers with panic devices
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine