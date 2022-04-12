Horror-themed pizza shop opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of all these spooky now have another place to go in Las Vegas to celebrate horror even outside the month of October.

Sliced, a horror-themed pizza shop, has opened its doors off the Strip.

Located at 2121 Industrial Road, the pizza eatery is located right next to the “SAW” Escape Room, which is owned by Fright Dome creator Jason Egan.

While Sliced serves up wings and multiple types of pizzas, arguably one of the most fun items at the shop is the restaurant’s “murder pie,” which is served up on a black pizza dough.

The eatery is also home to tons of horror-themed gaming machines, such as “Munsters” pinball. And, given Egan’s extensive collection, don’t be surprised to see many horror-themed props lurking around the eatery.

