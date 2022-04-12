Forecast Outlook- 4/12/2022

The cold north wind has blown out the dust, but it is keeping our temperatures down. We’ll see milder weather return for the weekend.

The north breeze will be calming down after sunset, setting the stage for a cold and clear Tuesday night. We’ll see overnight temperatures fall back into the low 40s and upper 30s Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with much calmer wind. Forecast high temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll continue to see temperatures climb through the rest of the week. Thursday’s forecast high climbs to 76° with Friday at 81°. The breeze will pick up again with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Stronger wind is in the forecast for Saturday with gusts back in the 40 to 50 mph range. We could certainly see some wind advisories issued for the area. Skies will stay mostly sunny with highs in the mid to low 80s.

The wind looks to calm down for Easter Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a forecast high at 85° in Las Vegas. It stays mild into early next week with high temperatures holding in the upper 80s.

