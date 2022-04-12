Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after ‘long illness’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The family of actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared Tuesday that he has died.

In a post on Gottfried’s social media pages, his family says the actor died after a “long illness.”

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his family said. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

