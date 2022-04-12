Advertisement

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after ‘long illness’

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda" at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Gilbert Gottfried AP Cropped)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The family of actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared Tuesday that he has died.

In a post on Gottfried’s social media pages, his family says the actor died after a “long illness.”

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his family said. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2020 file photo shows a Lululemon sign in Burlingame, Calif. (AP...
Lululemon wants your used workout clothes
“IT”-themed escape room to open in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Escape IT)
‘IT’-themed escape room to open in Las Vegas
A rendering of the NFL Draft main stage on Fountains of Bellagio. (NFL)
Las Vegas Strip lane restrictions begin Wednesday for NFL Draft prep
Horror-themed pizza shop opens in Las Vegas
Horror-themed pizza shop opens in Las Vegas