CCSD, CCEA announce ‘enhanced school safety measures’ after Las Vegas teacher attacked by student

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After police say a Clark County School District student sexually assaulted and attempted to murder an Eldorado High School teacher last Thursday, education leaders convened Tuesday afternoon to announce “enhanced school safety measures” at a press conference. The conference was called just two and a half hours before the slated start time.

Among others, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara and Trustee Evelyn Morales joined teachers union president Marie Neisess of Clark County Education Association to announce “the updated safety measures” being taken.

Chief Henry Blackeye of CCSDPD said they have asked law enforcement partners to show an increased presence in and around CCSD schools until the end of our school year, with the anticipation that the increased presence will curb violence in our schools.

Jara said some schools will see a stronger presence than others based on crime data.

Additionally, Jara said they’ll add something similar to panic buttons in classrooms.

“Classrooms communications system and technology will be updated, where instantaneous alerts, where adults, teachers and staff will be able to contact staff and first responders from anywhere in their location,” said Jara.

All leaders encouraged parent intervention and communication.

“We need the participation of parents and the community. If you see something, say something,” said ESEA President Jan Giles, a union representing support staff.

Also speaking at the press conference, CCEA President Marie Neisess said she has also spoken with the teacher who was injured in the attack. According to Neisess, the teacher wants the public to know that the narrative that has come out about the student coming to her classroom speak about his grade and an argument ensuing is “not true.”

Blackeye said CCSD now has 1,300 combined incidents where arrests or citations happened in our schools, and a total of 28 guns confiscated on campuses.

The DA’s office reiterated their seriousness toward prosecuting.

“In the case of the young man from Eldorado High School, he’s sent to the adult system to face consequences,” said Brigid Duffy, Clark County DA.

Trustee Evelyn Morales spoke as well.

“Our hearts are extraordinarily heavy,” said Morales, in reference to the teacher who was attacked. She added, “I implore our parents to talk to our children. Please be in their lives and communicate with them.”

The conference comes after months of intensifying violence on CCSD school campuses, according to county officials.

For days, several CCSD teachers have publicly spoken about their intent to protest Wednesday morning in front of the same building where the conference is being held. A Facebook event invitation shows 333 people selected that they’re interested in attending.

