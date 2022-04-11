White Castle to open Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson residents will soon have a nearby location to satisfy their White Castle cravings.

According to a Facebook post from White Castle Las Vegas, construction is underway on an eatery in Henderson.

The post, which was published April 5, said the restaurant is coming to Henderson “very soon.”

According to the post, the new White Castle will be located at 535 Marks Street.

AHHH guess what's coming to Henderson very soon 😏 📍 535 Marks St. Posted by White Castle Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The Henderson eatery will mark the fifth White Castle in Southern Nevada, as there are currently locations on the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, I-15 and Jean and just off the Strip on Paradise Road.

