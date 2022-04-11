Advertisement

White Castle to open Henderson location

FILE - This June 21, 2004 file photo shows a White Castle restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. (AP...
FILE - This June 21, 2004 file photo shows a White Castle restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson residents will soon have a nearby location to satisfy their White Castle cravings.

According to a Facebook post from White Castle Las Vegas, construction is underway on an eatery in Henderson.

The post, which was published April 5, said the restaurant is coming to Henderson “very soon.”

According to the post, the new White Castle will be located at 535 Marks Street.

AHHH guess what's coming to Henderson very soon 😏 📍 535 Marks St.

Posted by White Castle Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The Henderson eatery will mark the fifth White Castle in Southern Nevada, as there are currently locations on the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, I-15 and Jean and just off the Strip on Paradise Road.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seven people were taken into custody and charged with Engage/Solicit Child for Prostitution and...
7 arrests made in child prostitution cases, North Las Vegas police say
Crews work to clear a crash early Monday on I-80 over Donner Summit.
Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada
FILE — In this March 25, 2020, file photo a banner has a welcome message to Oakland Athletics...
Gov. Sisolak denies reports of blocking potential A’s move to Las Vegas
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Cosmopolitan hosting hiring event to fill over 150 positions on Las Vegas Strip