Two suspected injured in Pahrump chase turned to deputy-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two suspects were injured in a pursuit turned to deputy-involved shooting Monday morning.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office was assisting California Highway Patrol with the chase coming into Pahrump.

Deputies say someone inside the vehicle was shooting at patrol cars.

Nye County Sheriff’s office formed a roadblock at the state line. SWAT was also dispatched.

Two suspects were injured and are in stable conditions. No officers were injured.

Highway 372 is expected to be shut down at the state line to finish the investigation.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office will release additional details.

