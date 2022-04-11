Teen facing 15 felony charges in sex assault, attempted murder case of Las Vegas teacher

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old student is now facing 15 felony charges after he was accused of sexual assault and attempted murder of a Las Vegas teacher, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The student, identified in court records as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, was initially facing six felony charges. However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson confirmed Monday that an additional nine felony charges were added for a total of 15.

The charges range from kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and more. He is being charged as an adult.

The teen’s bail was set at $500,000 under the condition of high-electronic monitoring and no contact with the victim.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred April 7 at Eldorado High School in the east valley.

An investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a student entered to talk about his grades. At some point, police say, the teen suspect became violent and began punching the teacher. Police say he strangled her until she lost consciousness.

After that, authorities said the suspect fled the classroom after the attack, and the victim was later found by another school employee. Police were able to identify the suspect and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in the 5700 block of Cedar Avenue.

Martinez Garcia is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.