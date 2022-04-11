Advertisement

Potentially damaging winds, dust hit parts of Nevada

Dusty skies are seen near the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5 Strat Cam)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Unusually gusty winds have been sweeping through parts of Nevada, spurring a dust storm warning in metro Las Vegas.

High gusts between 30-40 mph (48-64 kph) have already been reported Monday around Nellis Air Force Base and areas of greater Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory that a dust channel in Sandy Valley was moving northeast toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas are among the cities that will be impacted.

Cameras on I-15 at the California-Nevada border show powerful, frenzied winds. The National Weather Service has warned that there is less than a quarter-mile visibility with winds going at more than 60 mph (97 kph).

A high wind warning is expected to last until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, powerful 60 mph (97 kph) winds have swept into western Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno anticipates blowing dust cutting down visibility across Pershing, Churchill and Mineral counties. It will likely affect traffic in Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridors.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Greater Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden until 8 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

