Man arrested in fatal crash of motorcycle, car in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a fatal crash of a motorcyclist and a vehicle in North Las Vegas, according to police.

They said 29-year-old Thomas Munoz Jr. has been booked into jail on suspicion of driving while impaired resulting in death, failure to follow traffic lights, reckless driving, failure to render aid and not wearing a seatbelt.

It was unclear Sunday if Munoz has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers responded to the scene about 7 a.m. Saturday and it appeared the driver of the sedan drove through a red light at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released, but police said the victim he was in his 50s.

