Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Flamingo, Fort Apache roads
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the west valley early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 9700 block of Newport Coast Circle near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads about 6:05 a.m. on April 11.
Authorities discovered one adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.
One male suspect was taken into custody after a dispute between neighbors, police told FOX5.
No additional details were available. Check back for updates.
