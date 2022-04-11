Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Flamingo, Fort Apache roads

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the west valley early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 9700 block of Newport Coast Circle near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads about 6:05 a.m. on April 11.

Authorities discovered one adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

One male suspect was taken into custody after a dispute between neighbors, police told FOX5.

No additional details were available. Check back for updates.

