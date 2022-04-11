Advertisement

Las Vegas community celebrates the life of Mason Dominguez, the four-year-old boy killed

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a long week in court where the injuries of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy were revealed, family and members of the community gathered for a Celebration of Life event at a local park.

On Saturday afternoon, family, friends, and members of the community celebrated the young life of Mason Dominguez.

The celebration at Siegfried and Roy Park included face painting and games for children.

Dominguez’s aunt Marylee Ruiz described him as caring, fun, and energetic.

“He was so little and he just loved to give hugs, and he was coming into himself,” Ruiz said.

Family friend Clarissa Camacho has known the family for over 20 years and wanted to show support.

“When you’re here you want to just show love and just be supportive but in your head it’s like- there’s a lot going on just knowing the details and knowing everything it’s hard to grasp everything around,” Camacho said.

Even though it was party, it was a somber reminder Dominguez couldn’t be there to enjoy it.

“It’s not a fun time, but it is a celebration of his life and knowing that he will always be remembered,” Ruiz said.

She thanked everyone in the community that have rallied behind their family during this time.

