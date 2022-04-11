Juan’s Flaming Fajitas opens 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in North Las Vegas who are craving Juan’s Flaming Fajitas now have a closer drive, as the eatery has opened its newest location.

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, which operates an eatery in the west valley and in Henderson, has opened the doors on its new Aliante location.

According to the restaurant’s website, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas Aliante is located at 2660 W. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

The website notes that the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, visit: https://juansflamingfajitas.com/locations

