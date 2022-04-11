Ja Rule, Ashanti to perform at Las Vegas Valley park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ja Rule and Ashanti will perform at a Las Vegas Valley park this summer.

According to the city of North Las Vegas, Ja Rule and Ashanti will take the stage at the AMP at Craig Ranch park on August 25.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, April 15.

For more information or to see a full schedule of events, visit: cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/nls_(parks_and_rec)/the_amp_at_craig_ranch.php

