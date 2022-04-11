Advertisement

Ja Rule, Ashanti to perform at Las Vegas Valley park

Ashanti, left, and Ja Rule present the award for best collaboration at the MTV Video Music...
Ashanti, left, and Ja Rule present the award for best collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ja Rule and Ashanti will perform at a Las Vegas Valley park this summer.

According to the city of North Las Vegas, Ja Rule and Ashanti will take the stage at the AMP at Craig Ranch park on August 25.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, April 15.

For more information or to see a full schedule of events, visit: cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/nls_(parks_and_rec)/the_amp_at_craig_ranch.php

