Gov. Sisolak denies reports of blocking potential A’s move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has denied reports that he would block the Oakland Athletics from potentially moving to Las Vegas.

Reports circulated late last week that Gov. Sisolak recently spoke with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about the A’s potential move, should the team not reach an agreement with the city of Oakland on a new waterfront ballpark.

However, as part of the reports, it was indicated that the governor would block the team’s relocation to Las Vegas.

In a statement provided by his office, Gov. Sisolak stated he is aware of the “great economic opportunity” that comes with more professional sports franchises calling the Silver State home. However, he went on to say that he has informed both Manfred and the team’s leadership that he would not consider a room tax package for the potential move, which “has not been an issue in his conversations” with both parties.

A full copy of Sisolak’s statement can be viewed below:

Governor Sisolak knows the great economic opportunity offered to Nevada by bringing in more professional sports franchises. And there’s no better city than Las Vegas for sporting events - as evidenced by the great success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders and the recent announcement regarding the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Governor has been clear from the start that he would not consider a room tax package for this potential move, and that has not been an issue in his conversations with the Commissioner or the Athletics leadership. The Governor and his team will continue to pursue bringing business opportunities to Nevada to further cement our status as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

Should the A’s move out of Oakland, the team would be the third professional franchise to leave the area, as the NFL’s Raiders moved to Las Vegas and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors left in a move to San Francisco.

The move has been an ongoing topic of contention, with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf referring to Las Vegas recently as “gross” in an interview ahead of MLB’s opening day.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.