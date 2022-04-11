Advertisement

Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at Southern California day care

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a day care center, officials said.

The girl suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach area and received 180 stitches after the attack April 2 in Hemet, said Riverside County Department of Animal Services Lt. Lesley Huennekens.

The dog’s owner claimed the animal had been in a pen and tethered in the backyard, but the young victim’s mother said the dog was inside the house, John Welsh, a spokesman for Animal Services, said in a news release.

The girl’s mother said the child was dragged outside during the attack, the release said. The mom was not at the home during the attack and it wasn’t known if any children were there.

The 2-year-old pit bull mix, Bruno, remains in a secluded kennel at a shelter, the Southern California News Group reported Friday. Unless its owner requests a post-seizure hearing, the dog will likely be euthanized “in the interest of public safety,” Welsh said.

Huennekens said earlier this week that the child had returned home after a few days in the hospital,

“I spoke to the family a few days ago and she was in surprisingly good spirits,” Huennekens said Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
LIVE: Biden remarks on gun violence regulations
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board of directors
The airlines with the most delays