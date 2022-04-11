Forecast Outlook: 4/11/22

A strong spring windstorm will have major impacts around southern Nevada starting around the lunch hour and the winds will continue to crank up through the afternoon. Wind gusts could top out over 60 mph with some areas possibly up to 70 mph near the foothills including places like Red Rock Canyon, parts of Summerlin and the Northwest Valley near the Spring Mountain range.

The timing of the strongest winds looks to be somewhere between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. this evening which will make for a very treacherous afternoon commute. The possibility of down power lines does exist with this particular wind event.

The strong thermal gradient generating the storm and the associated cold front should pass through between midnight and 2:00 a.m. tomorrow morning swinging the winds toward the northwest. Tomorrow’s temperature is will plummet back the temperature that we should see in February with high temperatures expected to be in the low 60° range.

It’ll be a slow temperature recovery for later in the week with temperatures bouncing back to around 80° by Friday. Now is the time to secure any loose items around your home or business before the wind event hits southern Nevada.

