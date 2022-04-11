Advertisement

DHHS distributes more than $43M to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada

Mental health services.
Mental health services.(MGN)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Department of Health and Human Services announces the distribution of more than $43 million to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada, the group announced Friday.

Funding has been allocated to support organizations working to help residents recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Nevada grant was funded through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will provide support to programs related to criminal justice, crisis stabilization, suicide prevention and treatment services.

The allotments have been disbursed across 10 areas:

  • criminal justice and diversion - $7,557,618
  • crisis services and stabilization- $14,896,203
  • early serious mental illness - $2,200,000
  • forensic assertive community treatment - $2,200,000
  • suicide prevention media and messaging - $24,000
  • peer services/workforce/education/treatment - $4,290,671
  • prevention, including school based -$3,130,668
  • direct services and treatment - $4,891,646
  • pregnant women and women with children services - $3,120,155
  • behavioral health care workforce development - $1,558,903

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevadans of all ages cannot be overstated and these funds will go a long way to support programs serving our residents,” DHHS Senior Advisor Dr. Stephanie Woodard said in a statement. “We have looked at the needs of Nevada communities and know the organizations funded are committed to investing in the behavioral health of those they serve.”

The funds will provide Nevada the opportunity to focus on the specific needs of the state to address gaps in the behavioral health delivery system and crisis services focusing on direct and preventative services.

“This funding will make a difference in the lives of Nevadans and I am so grateful for the many organizations working to support their communities,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Having resources available to those who need it most will benefit families across Nevada.”

The state is expediting awards to get the money into the community starting April 2022 as stated by Nevada DHHS.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dusty skies are seen near the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5 Strat Cam)
Potentially damaging winds, dust hit parts of Nevada
FILE - This June 21, 2004 file photo shows a White Castle restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. (AP...
White Castle to open Henderson location
Seven people were taken into custody and charged with Engage/Solicit Child for Prostitution and...
7 arrests made in child prostitution cases, North Las Vegas police say
Crews work to clear a crash early Monday on I-80 over Donner Summit.
Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada