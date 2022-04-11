DHHS distributes more than $43M to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Department of Health and Human Services announces the distribution of more than $43 million to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada, the group announced Friday.

Funding has been allocated to support organizations working to help residents recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Nevada grant was funded through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will provide support to programs related to criminal justice, crisis stabilization, suicide prevention and treatment services.

The allotments have been disbursed across 10 areas:

criminal justice and diversion - $7,557,618

crisis services and stabilization- $14,896,203

early serious mental illness - $2,200,000

forensic assertive community treatment - $2,200,000

suicide prevention media and messaging - $24,000

peer services/workforce/education/treatment - $4,290,671

prevention, including school based -$3,130,668

direct services and treatment - $4,891,646

pregnant women and women with children services - $3,120,155

behavioral health care workforce development - $1,558,903

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevadans of all ages cannot be overstated and these funds will go a long way to support programs serving our residents,” DHHS Senior Advisor Dr. Stephanie Woodard said in a statement. “We have looked at the needs of Nevada communities and know the organizations funded are committed to investing in the behavioral health of those they serve.”

The funds will provide Nevada the opportunity to focus on the specific needs of the state to address gaps in the behavioral health delivery system and crisis services focusing on direct and preventative services.

“This funding will make a difference in the lives of Nevadans and I am so grateful for the many organizations working to support their communities,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Having resources available to those who need it most will benefit families across Nevada.”

The state is expediting awards to get the money into the community starting April 2022 as stated by Nevada DHHS.

