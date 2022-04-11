Advertisement

Cosmopolitan hosting hiring event to fill over 150 positions on Las Vegas Strip

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan is hosting a hiring fair this week as it looks to fill over 150 housekeeping and security positions at the Las Vegas Strip property.

According to a news release, the Cosmopolitan will hold a hiring event Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Mont Royal Ballroom. The resort asks candidates to apply online prior to attending the event: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/careers.

The on-site hiring event is specific to housekeeping and security positions, the release notes.

