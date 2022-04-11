Advertisement

Chris Tucker to perform 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Atlanta Hawks' fan Chris Tucker, stand-up comedian and actor gives a thumbs up before the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Chris Tucker announced he will return to Las Vegas this summer for a two-night engagement on the Strip.

According to the news release, Tucker will perform Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PDT, the release states. Tickets start at $59.95 plus fees.

For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

